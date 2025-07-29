UPSC EPFO Jobs 2025: Check Eligibility, Age Limit & Apply at upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has kickstarted the application process for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Recruitment 2025. Candidates can now apply online for 230 vacancies from 12 noon today, July 29, 2025, on the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is August 18, 2025.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for EO/AO & APFC Vacancies

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill the following posts:

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO)

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)

Eligibility Criteria

EO/AO Posts:

Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Upper age limit: 30 years

Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

APFC Posts:

Upper age limit:

35 years for General/EWS

38 years for OBC

40 years for SC

45 years for PwBD candidates

Pay Scale

EO/AO: Pay Matrix Level-08 (7th CPC)

APFC: Pay Matrix Level-10 (7th CPC)

Selection Process

The selection will be carried out in two stages:

Written Examination

Interview

The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined scores of the written exam and the interview.

How to Apply for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website: upsconline.nic.in.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process (if not registered earlier).

Log in with your credentials and click on the EPFO Recruitment 2025 link.

Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and professional details.

Upload a recent photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

Important Dates