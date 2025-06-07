UGC NET June 2025 Rescheduled from June 25 to 29: New Timetable at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the dates for the UGC NET June 2025 examination cycle. According to the latest announcement, the exam will be conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025, in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) is a national-level exam conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and sometimes for PhD admissions in universities and colleges across India.

This year, the exam will cover 85 subjects and will be held in multiple shifts at various centres nationwide.

Key Details:

Exam Mode: Online (CBT)

Online (CBT) Purpose: Eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions

Eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions Total Subjects: 85

Candidates can now view the subject-wise timetable and shift-wise schedule on the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. It is recommended that candidates check the portal regularly for any further updates.

Exam City Intimation & Admit Card

The exam city intimation slip will be released at least 10 days before the examination. This will help candidates make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements.

The UGC NET Admit Card is expected to be available around the same time. Once released, candidates can download it using the following steps:

How to Download UGC NET 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link ‘UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card Download’

Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin

Download and print the admit card for future use

For any queries or assistance, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Direct Link To Download UGC NET June 2025 Exam Timetable