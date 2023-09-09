TS TET 2023 Hall Tickets Released, Check Download Steps Here

TS TET 2023: The wait is over! The Department of School Education, Telangana has made the hall tickets for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 available for download on the official website. Those candidates who have applied for the TS TET 2023 and are waiting for the admit cards can visit this website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in/ to download their hall tickets.

The TS TET 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on September 15, Friday in two sessions, i.e., Paper-I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the Paper-II from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The result will likely be announced on September 27, 2023.

TS TET 2023: Steps to download hall ticket.