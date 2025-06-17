Telangana PECET 2025 Results to Be Released Today, June17: Check Official Link and Details

The Telangana PECET 2025 results are all set to be released today, June 17, 2025, at 3.30 PM. The announcement will be made by the Chairman of the Telangana Higher Education Department, Bala Krishana Reddy, along with other prominent dignitaries. Telangana Higher Education Convener Dileep officially confirmed the result announcement time.

This year, the Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TG PECET - 2025) was successfully conducted by Palamuru University. The examination serves as the gateway for admissions into two-year B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education) and D.P.Ed (Diploma in Physical Education) courses for the academic year 2025–2026.

The PECET exam is specifically designed for candidates aspiring to build a career in physical education and sports training. Thousands of candidates from across the state appeared for the exam, and the results will be available shortly on the official website.

Palamuru University took charge of organizing the exam, ensuring smooth execution and evaluation. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results online using their registration number and date of birth.

For aspiring physical education professionals, this is a crucial step toward securing admission into reputed institutions across Telangana.