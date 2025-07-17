TCS 35-Day Bench Policy Sparks Employee Outcry

Thousands of employees at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are grappling with uncertainty as the company’s new deployment policy, which limits bench time to 35 business days annually, comes into full effect this week.

What is TCS’ New 35-Day Bench Policy?

Effective from June 12, 2025, TCS introduced a strict rule requiring every employee to be billed for at least 225 business days per year, effectively capping bench time (non-billable, unallocated period) to 35 business days annually.

The policy states that exceeding this limit may result in:

Delays in career progression,

Reduced chances of overseas postings,

Negative impacts on compensation,

Possible job termination.

Employee Reactions: Worry, Pressure & Uncertainty

The policy has sparked anxiety across TCS's vast workforce. Employees have taken to social platforms like Reddit to voice their concerns. Many claim they are being forced into roles unrelated to their training or far from their home base.

A recent TCS recruit shared:

“I joined as a fresher and was trained in Java. It’s not even a month on the bench, and I’m being pushed into a support role completely unrelated to my training.”

Another employee mentioned struggling to find assignments close to home, further amplifying their stress.

Upskilling Made Mandatory

TCS mandates all benched employees to:

Spend 4–6 hours daily on upskilling via platforms like iEvolve, Fresco Play, VLS, or LinkedIn Learning.

Be physically present in the office, as remote work during bench periods is largely not permitted.

Proactively approach Resource Management Groups (RMGs) for new project opportunities.

Who’s Affected?

TCS hasn't disclosed specific numbers. However, industry estimates suggest that 15–18% of IT employees are typically on the bench at any time. Given TCS’s workforce of over 613,000 employees, this could potentially affect over 90,000 employees.

Employee Union Calls It ‘Inhumane’

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has written to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging intervention.

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said:

“These are not non-performing employees, but skilled professionals temporarily without allocation. Instead of support, they are facing coercion and threats of termination.”

The union also claimed employees were being warned that missing deployment deadlines could result in denial of experience letters, critical for future job prospects.

Supporters Say It Helps Weed Out Non-Performers

While criticism dominates the narrative, some TCS employees support the move. They argue the policy could help eliminate long-term benchers who reject assignments and misuse bench time.

A Reddit user noted:

“This may help TCS trim underperformers who stick to the company like leeches.”

What Does TCS Management Say?

TCS CEO & MD K Krithivasan, in an interview with The Times of India, defended the policy, calling it a structured version of an existing expectation.

“It’s always been expected that associates take ownership of their careers. While HR supports allocation, employees must proactively seek projects. Preferences are considered, but business needs take priority.”

He, however, did not clarify whether employees benched beyond 35 days would face salary cuts.

Why Now?

The policy comes amid a global slowdown in IT spending, automation of repetitive tasks through AI, and a tight margin environment.

Industry expert Pareekh Jain, CEO of EIIRTrend, said:

“IT firms are facing a soft business environment. Bench policies are being tightened to control costs and promote upskilling.”

Nitin Bhatt, Technology Sector Leader at EY India, added:

“Skills will matter more than tenure going forward. Promotions and hikes will rely on demonstrated competencies.”

Impact on Utilisation and Costs

TCS CFO Samir Seksaria recently noted that employee utilisation dipped in Q1 FY26, hurting margins. Employee costs surged to ₹37,715 crore, comprising 59.45% of the company’s revenue.

Rival firm HCL Technologies also reported a similar trend, with delays in project ramp-ups and mismatches in skill sets contributing to a higher bench count.

With the 35-day bench policy now in force, TCS has set a precedent that could reshape bench norms across India’s IT sector. While it may help optimize workforce efficiency and reduce overheads, concerns around employee mental health, forced mismatches in job roles, and aggressive deployment pressures remain under the spotlight.