SSC CGL 2025 Application Correction Window Now Open – Last Date and Steps to Edit

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially opened the correction window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 today, July 9. Candidates who wish to edit their submitted application forms can now do so by visiting the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

Correction Window Details

According to the official schedule, the correction window will remain open until July 11, 2025. During this period, candidates are permitted to make necessary corrections to their submitted applications.

First-time correction fee: ₹200

Second-time correction fee: ₹500

Candidates can correct and re-submit their application up to two times during the correction window. If an error is found even after the first correction, applicants are allowed one final chance to fix it. However, no further changes will be allowed beyond these two attempts under any circumstances.

How to Edit SSC CGL 2025 Application Form

Follow these steps to make corrections in your SSC CGL 2025 application:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

Click on the ‘Login’ link and enter your credentials

Your submitted application form will appear on the screen

Review the details and make the required corrections

Submit the corrected form

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Important Reminder

Ensure all information is accurate before final submission, as only two correction attempts are allowed. Applicants are advised to carefully check all personal, educational, and contact details before resubmitting.

For more updates, stay tuned to the official SSC portal and regularly check your registered email for notifications.