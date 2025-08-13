SLAT 2026 Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule & Apply Online

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has announced the dates for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2026. The exam will be conducted online at various centres across India on December 20, 2025, and December 28, 2025.

SLAT is the entrance test for students seeking admission to law courses such as BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB (Hons.), BA LLB, and BBA LLB at Symbiosis Law School campuses in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

The registration process for SLAT 2026 is open until November 30, 2025. Candidates must complete the registration and payment before this deadline to be eligible for the exam. Admit cards for the first session will be available from December 11, 2025, while the second session admit cards will be released on December 18, 2025.

The online computer-based test will be conducted in two sessions: SLAT 01 on December 20, 2025, and SLAT 02 on December 28, 2025. Results are expected to be announced on January 15, 2026.

The exam fee for SLAT 2026 is INR 2250, and the duration of the test is one hour. The total seat intake across all campuses is 1080, giving aspiring law students multiple opportunities to secure admission.