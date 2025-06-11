SBI Junior Associate Result 2025 to be released soon; Direct link, Step-by-step guide!

The State Bank of India is about to publish the SBI Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Mains Result 2025. Successful candidates who have cleared the mains examination can expect to verify their results on the SBI website, sbi.co.in when released.

Expectancy for Result Declaration

Even though the State Bank of India has not announced the final date and time of the result announcement, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the results. In the past, the bank had announced the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on 28th March 2025, after the preliminary examination held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.

Recruitment Drive for 13,735 Vacancies

This hiring campaign plans to recruit a large number of Junior Associates posts nationwide, with 13,735 posts available. The main examination on April 10 and 12, 2025, was made up of 190 questions with a total of 200 marks. The test evaluated candidates' knowledge in all subjects, such as General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude.

Steps to Download SBI JA Result 2025

After the announcement of results, one can use the below steps to download SBI Junior Associate Mains Result:

Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in .

. Open the Careers section and choose the Junior Associates link under the Current Openings tab.

Choose the link for the result of the Mains exam.

Log in according to your credentials.

Check and download your SBI Clerk Mains Result.

Qualifying Criteria and Relaxations

For eligibility to the next round, candidates need to secure a minimum aggregate percentage of marks. The minimum qualifying aggregate marks will be decided by the bank. There is a relaxation of 5 percent in the aggregate marks for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, XS, and DXS categories. Section-wise marks or minimum marks for individual sections are not mentioned, and section-wise marks will not be maintained. Each wrong answer will incur a penalty of 1/4th mark.

Stay Informed with Official Alerts

Applicants should update themselves on the official SBI website on a regular basis for the latest information regarding the result announcement and other relevant details.

