SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks

A major update is on the horizon for banking job aspirants across India. The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for candidates who appeared in the Junior Associate (Clerk) recruitment exam. Once announced, the results will be available on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

The Mains examination was conducted on April 10, 2025, following the Preliminary exams held in late February and early March. This highly competitive recruitment drive aims to fill over 13,700 Clerk vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:

Visit the official SBI website — sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025” link.

Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Click on the download option to save the result to your device.

SBI Clerk selection process consists of three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination

Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

Candidates who qualify in the Mains and LPT will move forward to the final document verification and appointment process.

Stay Updated

Aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official website for real-time updates and direct links to access the result. Bookmark the page or enable notifications to avoid missing out on important announcements.