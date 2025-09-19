RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 Live Updates – Check Score, Cut-Off & Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examination can check their results on the official website of the RRB they applied through.

The recruitment exam was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test comprised 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark. A negative marking of 1/3rd of the marks for each incorrect answer was also applicable.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on June 1, with the objection window closing on July 6, 2025. Alongside the results, the RRBs are expected to release the cut-off marks and scorecards for candidates.

Vacancies Under RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill a total of 8,113 graduate-level vacancies, distributed as follows:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

How to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Visit the official RRB website .

. Click on the RRB NTPC Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

View your result on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Stay tuned to our blog for live updates on RRB NTPC 2025 results, scorecards, cut-offs, and more.