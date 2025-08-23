RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 Updates: Scorecard, Cut-Off & Vacancy Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are yet to release the RRB NTPC Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the first Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate-level posts will be able to access their results on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs once announced.

Along with the result, the RRBs are expected to release the scorecards and cut-off details.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The exam comprised 100 questions, each carrying one mark, with a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer.

The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections by July 6, 2025. To challenge any answer, candidates had to pay ₹50 per question as bank charges.

Through this recruitment drive, the RRBs aim to fill 8,113 graduate-level posts, including:

1,736 vacancies – Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor

994 vacancies – Station Master

3,144 vacancies – Goods Train Manager

1,507 vacancies – Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

732 vacancies – Senior Clerk cum Typist

Stay tuned to this page for live updates on the RRB NTPC 2025 results, scorecards, direct links, and cut-off information.