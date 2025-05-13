RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025: Expected in May, 11,558 Vacancies Announced

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to conduct the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam in May 2025 to fill 11,558 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment. While the official date is yet to be confirmed, sources indicate that the exam schedule will be announced soon on the respective regional RRB websites.

Over 1.21 crore candidates are eagerly waiting for the CBT 1 exam, which opens the gateway to sought-after positions such as Station Master, Goods Guard, and Senior Clerk. The vacancies are divided into:

Graduate-level posts: 8,113

Undergraduate-level posts: 3,445

Mandatory Caste Certificate Submission by June 1

RRBs have released an important notification regarding caste certificates. All candidates who submitted applications under reserved categories must upload a self-attested copy of the latest caste certificate by June 1, 2025.

Exam Day Details

The CBT 1 exam will be held in three shifts daily over multiple days. As per the exam protocol:

City intimation slips will be issued 10 days before the exam.

Admit cards will be released 4 days before the exam date.

Candidates who clear CBT 1 will proceed to:

CBT 2

Skill Tests (if applicable)

Document Verification

Posts Under RRB NTPC 2025 Recruitment

The NTPC recruitment 2025 includes posts at the Undergraduate and Graduate levels in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways:

Undergraduate Posts:

Junior Clerk cum Typist

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

Trains Clerk

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Graduate Posts:

Goods Train Manager

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

Station Master

Stay Updated

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website rrbcdg.gov.in and their respective regional portals for updates on the exam schedule and further instructions.