OpenAI Begins Hiring in India Ahead of New Delhi Office Launch

OpenAI, the company behind the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, is set to establish a corporate office in New Delhi within the next few months, marking a significant step in expanding its footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

The San Francisco–based AI firm confirmed that it has already started hiring in India to grow its local team. Currently, OpenAI has one employee in the country — Pragya Misra, who leads public policy and partnerships. The company has now posted three sales positions, each requiring over seven years of experience, and hinted that more roles could be added soon.

By setting up a stronger base in India, OpenAI aims to deepen its partnerships with the government, businesses, and developers. The move aligns with its commitment to support the $1.2 billion IndiaAI Mission, which focuses on building both large and small language models tailored for the region.

The expansion also highlights OpenAI’s intent to play an active role in shaping India’s evolving AI regulations. While India represents a massive growth opportunity with its 1.4 billion population and vast tech talent pool, it has historically been a challenging market for global tech firms to navigate.

India is already ChatGPT’s second-largest user market, and earlier this week, OpenAI introduced a more affordable subscription plan priced under $5 per month to attract more customers. Alongside this, the company continues to offer a free basic plan and premium paid tiers.

Looking ahead, OpenAI has also announced plans to host its first developer day in India later this year, further strengthening its engagement with the country’s growing developer ecosystem.