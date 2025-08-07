NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 Begins – Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, and How to Apply

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has officially released the NIACL AO 2025 Notification, announcing 550 vacancies for Administrative Officer (AO) positions. The recruitment includes openings in both Generalist and Specialist streams.

Interested candidates can now apply online through NIACL’s official website – www.newindia.co.in. If you’re aspiring to work in the insurance sector under a reputed public sector company, this is a golden opportunity.

NIACL AO 2025: Key Highlights

The online registration process began on 7th August 2025 and will continue till 30th August 2025. While the detailed notification PDF is yet to be released, the company has already shared essential details, including important dates, selection process, eligibility criteria, and exam schedule.

The Phase 1 preliminary exam is scheduled for 14th September 2025, and the Phase 2 main exam (Objective + Descriptive) will be held on 29th October 2025.

About NIACL

Founded in 1919 and nationalised in 1973, the New India Assurance Company Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is one of India’s top five fully government-owned general insurance companies. It operates a wide branch network across the country and holds a significant position in the global insurance sector.

NIACL AO 2025: Application Details

Post Name: Administrative Officer (Generalist & Specialist)

Total Vacancies: 550

Application Mode: Online

Online Registration: 7th August to 30th August 2025

Official Website: www.newindia.co.in

Salary: Approx. ₹80,000 per month

Selection Process:

Phase I – Preliminary Examination

Phase II – Main Examination (Objective + Descriptive)

Interview

Candidates are advised to apply early and begin preparations right away for a better chance of success.

NIACL AO Exam Dates 2025

The exam schedule is as follows:

Phase-I Preliminary Exam: 14th September 2025

Phase-II Main Exam: 29th October 2025

Admit cards and other updates will be published on the official NIACL website in due course.

NIACL AO 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Nationality

Applicants must fulfill any one of the following criteria:

Be a citizen of India, or

Be a subject of Nepal or Bhutan, or

Be a Tibetan refugee who arrived in India before January 1, 1962, with the intent of permanent settlement, or

Be a person of Indian origin who migrated from select countries (including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya, and others) with the intention to permanently settle in India.

(Candidates from these categories must possess an eligibility certificate issued by the Government of India.)

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 to 30 years as of the date mentioned in the notification. Age relaxations apply as per government norms:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: 10 years

Ex-Servicemen: Service rendered in defence + 3 years (up to 45 years max)

Disabled Ex-Servicemen: Up to 45 years

Educational Qualification (Post-Wise)

Generalist Post

Candidates must hold a Graduate or Postgraduate degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) from a recognized university.

Accounts Post

Applicants must be a Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and also possess a graduate/postgraduate degree with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

NIACL AO 2025: Application Fee

The application fee must be paid online only:

General/OBC: ₹850

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹100

How to Apply for NIACL AO 2025

Visit the official website – www.newindia.co.in

Click on the relevant recruitment link under the “Recruitment” section

Fill in the application form carefully

Upload required documents (photo, signature, certificates, etc.)

Pay the applicable fee via online payment gateway

Submit the application and download a copy for reference

Candidates eyeing a prestigious career in the insurance sector should not miss out on this opportunity. With a well-defined selection process, competitive salary, and job security, NIACL AO is one of the most sought-after positions in the government sector. Start preparing early, stay updated with the official website, and keep your documents ready before applying.