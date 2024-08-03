NEET Telangana cut-off ranks for MBBS admissions under KNRUHS

NEET Telangana MBBS cutoff ranks: The wait for the students who qualified NEET 2023-24 is over as the cut-off ranks for MBBS seats have been released. The cut-offs list contains minimum required scores for seeking admission into both government and private medical colleges in Telangana.

Over the years, Telangana has seen a significant rise in the number of qualified candidates. Out of 77,849, who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) from Telangana, a total of 47,371 candidates qualified the test. This will likely result in marginal rise in the cut-off ranks for the candidates who are seeking admission into a medical college.

Government medical colleges generally have higher cutoffs for most categories compared to private colleges, except for the EWS category where private colleges have a higher cutoff. The below cut-offs will be helpful to the qualified candidates to get a clear picture about the MBBS seats and prepare for the application process.