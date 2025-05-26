\NEET PG 2025 Correct Application by May 26 as Final Edit Window Is Open

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the opening of the final edit window for NEET PG 2025 application forms. Candidates who have registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam can now log in to the official NBEMS website natboard.edu.in to make permitted corrections.

As per the official notification, candidates are allowed to modify specific details such as uploaded photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions. The edit window will remain accessible until May 26, 2025. Students are urged to thoroughly review their application details and make necessary corrections before the deadline to avoid complications during the admit card issuance or result declaration stages.

Important: Certain fields are locked and cannot be changed during this edit phase. These include the candidate’s name, nationality, mobile number, email address, and chosen test city. Candidates must verify the editable fields carefully and ensure all information is accurate before the edit window closes.

Following this, NBEMS will release the city intimation slip on June 2, 2025, and the admit cards will be available from June 11, 2025. The results of NEET PG 2025 are expected to be declared on July 15, 2025, with the internship completion cut-off date set for July 31, 2025.

NEET PG is the national-level entrance exam for admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma courses across India. It remains one of the most competitive exams in the medical domain, crucial for the career progression of medical graduates.

In a related update, the Supreme Court has addressed concerns regarding seat blocking in postgraduate medical admissions. The Court has directed all private and deemed universities to disclose their fee structures upfront before counselling begins, aiming to enhance transparency and curb malpractice in the admission process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for the latest updates on the NEET PG 2025 exam.