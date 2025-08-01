KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released – Check Status Online

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat allotment result for KCET 2025 Round 1 counselling. Candidates who participated in the UGCET 2025 counselling can now check their allotment status by logging into the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their CET number and date of birth.

As this is only a provisional list, students do not need to report to their allotted colleges yet. Instead, they can raise objections regarding the allotment by sending an email to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 11 AM on August 2, 2025. KEA will address all valid grievances and publish the final Round 1 seat allotment result on August 2, 2025.

Next Steps for Candidates

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will need to confirm their options — freeze, float, or exit — between August 4 and August 7, 2025.

Earlier, KEA had released the mock allotment results on July 25, giving candidates the chance to add, delete, or rearrange their college and course preferences from July 26 to July 29.

How to Check KCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link for “UGCET/ UGNEET – 2025 First Round Provisional Result”.

Enter your CET number, date of birth, and the captcha code.

Click on the ‘Check’ button to view your allotment status.

About KCET Counselling 2025

KCET counselling is conducted for admissions into various professional programmes, including engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, medical, dental, BPT, and BPO courses, based on the candidates’ KCET 2025 ranks.

KEA has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the final allotment and admission process.