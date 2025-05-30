JEE Advanced 2025 Result to Be Declared on June 2 by IIT Kanpur: Check Full Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is gearing up to announce the JEE Advanced 2025 results on June 2, 2025, alongside the release of the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Earlier, the response sheets were published on May 22, followed by the provisional answer key on May 26. The final answer key will reflect any valid objections submitted by candidates during the designated window.

What is JEE Advanced?

JEE Advanced is India’s most prestigious engineering entrance examination, serving as the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers from JEE Main are eligible to appear. The exam is known for its high difficulty level, testing in-depth knowledge and analytical skills in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

How to Check JEE Advanced 2025 Result:

Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the "JEE Advanced 2025 Result" link on the homepage

Enter your user ID and password

Click on Submit

View and download your scorecard

Print a copy for use during counselling and admissions

What Happens After the Results?

Post result declaration, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling process for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The detailed JoSAA counselling schedule has already been released and can be accessed on the official JoSAA portal.

For more updates on engineering entrance exams, counselling, and admissions, keep following this space.