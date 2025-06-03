ISRO Jobs: Apply by June 16 for 320 Government Posts in Space Sector
ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is hiring 320 engineers for various positions in its 2025 recruitment drive. This is a great opportunity for engineering graduates who want to work with India’s leading space agency.
Job Openings:
Electronics Engineering: 113 posts
Mechanical Engineering: 160 posts
Computer Science Engineering: 44 posts
Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad: 3 posts (2 in Electronics, 1 in Computer Science)
Who Can Apply?
Candidates must have a BE/BTech degree in the relevant field with at least 65% marks or 6.84 CGPA out of 10.
Maximum age: 28 years (as of June 16, 2025)
Age relaxation available for SC/ST, PwBD, ex-servicemen, and government employees as per rules.
Selection Process:
Step 1: Written Test
Step 2: Interview
Those who are selected will be appointed to Group ‘A’ Gazetted posts under Level 10 of the pay matrix, with a starting basic salary of ₹56,100/month, plus benefits like DA, HRA, and transport allowance.
They will also be covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) or Unified Pension Scheme, based on their posting.
How to Apply:
Visit isro.gov.in
Register and fill in your details
Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and required certificates
Pay the application fee online
Submit the form before June 16, 2025
For full details and updates, keep checking the official ISRO website.