ISRO Jobs: Apply by June 16 for 320 Government Posts in Space Sector

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is hiring 320 engineers for various positions in its 2025 recruitment drive. This is a great opportunity for engineering graduates who want to work with India’s leading space agency.

Job Openings:

Electronics Engineering: 113 posts

Mechanical Engineering: 160 posts

Computer Science Engineering: 44 posts

Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad: 3 posts (2 in Electronics, 1 in Computer Science)

Who Can Apply?

Candidates must have a BE/BTech degree in the relevant field with at least 65% marks or 6.84 CGPA out of 10.

Maximum age: 28 years (as of June 16, 2025)

Age relaxation available for SC/ST, PwBD, ex-servicemen, and government employees as per rules.

Selection Process:

Step 1: Written Test

Step 2: Interview

Those who are selected will be appointed to Group ‘A’ Gazetted posts under Level 10 of the pay matrix, with a starting basic salary of ₹56,100/month, plus benefits like DA, HRA, and transport allowance.

They will also be covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) or Unified Pension Scheme, based on their posting.

How to Apply:

Visit isro.gov.in

Register and fill in your details

Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and required certificates

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form before June 16, 2025

For full details and updates, keep checking the official ISRO website.