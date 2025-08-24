Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Apply for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts
The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released a recruitment notification for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Tech vacancies. The application process has begun today, and candidates can apply online through the official recruitment link. The last date to submit applications is September 14, 2025 (11:59 pm).
IB JIO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
Out of the total 394 posts, the category-wise distribution is as follows:
- Unreserved (UR): 157
- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 32
- Other Backward Classes (OBC): 117
- Scheduled Caste (SC): 60
- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 28
The post carries a salary between ₹25,500 and ₹81,100 (Level 4 pay scale) along with central government allowances.
Eligibility Criteria for IB JIO Recruitment 2025
Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 27 years. Age relaxation up to 5 years is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen, and other categories as per government rules.
Educational Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in Science (Electronics/Computer Science/Physics/Mathematics) OR
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications OR
- Diploma in Electronics, Electronics & Communication, IT, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related fields from a recognised institution.
- PwBD Candidates: The post has been declared unsuitable for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as per the official notice.
How to Apply for IB JIO 2025?
- Visit the official application website: IB JIO Grade-II/Tech 2025 Recruitment Link.
- Click on “To Register”.
- Fill in personal details and verify with the OTP sent to your mobile number.
- Complete the registration and submit the application form.
- Download/print the filled application form for future reference.
Selection Process & Exam Pattern
The recruitment process will be conducted in three stages:
- Tier I (Written Exam):
- Online multiple-choice exam, 2 hours, 100 marks.
- 75% subject-related questions, 25% general mental ability.
- Tier II (Skill Test): Practical/skill-based test for 30 marks.
- Tier III (Personality Test): Final interview round.
Candidates clearing all three stages will be appointed as Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech in the Intelligence Bureau.