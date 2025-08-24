Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Apply for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released a recruitment notification for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Tech vacancies. The application process has begun today, and candidates can apply online through the official recruitment link. The last date to submit applications is September 14, 2025 (11:59 pm).

IB JIO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Out of the total 394 posts, the category-wise distribution is as follows:

Unreserved (UR): 157

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 32

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 117

Scheduled Caste (SC): 60

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 28

The post carries a salary between ₹25,500 and ₹81,100 (Level 4 pay scale) along with central government allowances.

Eligibility Criteria for IB JIO Recruitment 2025

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 27 years. Age relaxation up to 5 years is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen, and other categories as per government rules.

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in Science (Electronics/Computer Science/Physics/Mathematics) OR

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications OR

Diploma in Electronics, Electronics & Communication, IT, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related fields from a recognised institution.

PwBD Candidates: The post has been declared unsuitable for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as per the official notice.

How to Apply for IB JIO 2025?

Visit the official application website: IB JIO Grade-II/Tech 2025 Recruitment Link.

Click on “To Register”.

Fill in personal details and verify with the OTP sent to your mobile number.

Complete the registration and submit the application form.

Download/print the filled application form for future reference.

Selection Process & Exam Pattern

The recruitment process will be conducted in three stages:

Tier I (Written Exam):

Online multiple-choice exam, 2 hours, 100 marks.

75% subject-related questions, 25% general mental ability.

Tier II (Skill Test): Practical/skill-based test for 30 marks.

Tier III (Personality Test): Final interview round.

Candidates clearing all three stages will be appointed as Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech in the Intelligence Bureau.