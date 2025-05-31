Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2025 – Apply Offline for 153 IAF Posts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced recruitment for a total of 153 Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for various positions through an offline application process. Candidates are encouraged to read the official notification carefully before applying.

Posts and Vacancies:

The recruitment includes vacancies for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 14 posts, Hindi Typist – 2 posts, Store Keeper – 16 posts, Cook (OG) – 12 posts, Carpenter (Skilled) – 3 posts, Painter (Skilled) – 3 posts, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) – 53 posts, Mess Staff – 7 posts, Housekeeping Staff – 31 posts, Laundryman – 3 posts, Vulcaniser – 1 post, and Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (OG) – 8 posts.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have completed 10+2, an ITI, or a Diploma in the relevant trade. Relevant work experience is mandatory for some positions. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 25 years, with age relaxation as per government norms.

Application Process:

Applications are to be submitted offline only. Candidates must download the application form from the official IAF recruitment notification, fill it carefully with all required details, and attach the necessary documents. The completed application must be submitted to the address mentioned in the official notification.

Important Dates:

The last date to apply is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Applications received after this deadline will not be accepted.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the official notification before applying. For more details and updates, visit the official Indian Air Force website and check the recruitment notification.