Indian Air Force AFCAT 2025 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Salary, Exam Dates
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for AFCAT 2025 (2), offering 284 vacancies across Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. Graduates and B.Tech holders are eligible to apply. This is a golden chance to serve the nation at a prestigious Level-10 post in the IAF.
Key Highlights:
AFCAT is conducted twice a year to recruit officers in various branches. Candidates qualifying the written exam are shortlisted for Stage 1 and Stage 2 selection rounds, followed by interviews and medical tests. Based on performance, candidates are inducted either permanently or on a 14-year short service commission.
Exam Pattern:
- Mode: Online
- Marks: 300 (100 questions)
- Duration: 2 hours
- Marking: +3 for correct, -1 for wrong
- Subjects: General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Military Aptitude
- Level: Degree level (except Numerical – 10th standard)
- EKT (for technical candidates): 45 minutes, 50 questions, 150 marks
Selection Process:
- Stage 1: Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Picture Perception & Discussion Test
- Stage 2: Psychological Tests, Group Discussions, Personal Interview
- Medical Examination: Final stage for medically fit candidates
Training & Salary:
Training begins in July 2026:
- Duration: 62 weeks (Flying & Technical), 52 weeks (Non-Technical)
- Stipend: ₹56,100/month during training
Post training salary includes:
- Basic Pay: ₹56,100
- MSP: ₹15,500
- Flying Allowance: ₹25,000
- Technical Allowance: Extra for technical officers
- Total Salary: Over ₹1 lakh/month including allowances
Eligibility:
- Flying Branch & NCC Special Entry:
- Graduation with 60% + 50% in 10+2 Physics & Maths
- NCC 'C' certificate required for special entry
- Age: 20–24 years (Born between July 2, 2002 – July 1, 2006)
- Height: Minimum 162.5 cm
Ground Duty (Technical):
- B.E/B.Tech in relevant branches with 60%
- 10+2 with 50% in Physics & Maths
- Age: 20–26 years
Ground Duty (Non-Technical):
- Graduation/PG in relevant fields with 60%
- For Accounts: B.Com/BBA/CA/CMA etc.
- For Education: PG – 50%, UG – 60%
- Height: Men – 157.5 cm, Women – 152 cm
- Final-year students can apply
Important Dates:
- Last Date to Apply: July 1, 2025
- Exam Dates: August 23 & 24, 2025
- Application Fee: ₹550 + GST
- Official Website: https://afcat.cdac.in