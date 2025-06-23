Indian Air Force AFCAT 2025 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Salary, Exam Dates

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for AFCAT 2025 (2), offering 284 vacancies across Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. Graduates and B.Tech holders are eligible to apply. This is a golden chance to serve the nation at a prestigious Level-10 post in the IAF.

Key Highlights:

AFCAT is conducted twice a year to recruit officers in various branches. Candidates qualifying the written exam are shortlisted for Stage 1 and Stage 2 selection rounds, followed by interviews and medical tests. Based on performance, candidates are inducted either permanently or on a 14-year short service commission.

Exam Pattern:

Mode: Online

Marks: 300 (100 questions)

Duration: 2 hours

Marking: +3 for correct, -1 for wrong

Subjects: General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Military Aptitude

Level: Degree level (except Numerical – 10th standard)

EKT (for technical candidates): 45 minutes, 50 questions, 150 marks

Selection Process:

Stage 1: Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Picture Perception & Discussion Test

Stage 2: Psychological Tests, Group Discussions, Personal Interview

Medical Examination: Final stage for medically fit candidates

Training & Salary:

Training begins in July 2026:

Duration: 62 weeks (Flying & Technical), 52 weeks (Non-Technical)

Stipend: ₹56,100/month during training

Post training salary includes:

Basic Pay: ₹56,100

MSP: ₹15,500

Flying Allowance: ₹25,000

Technical Allowance: Extra for technical officers

Total Salary: Over ₹1 lakh/month including allowances

Eligibility:

Flying Branch & NCC Special Entry:

Graduation with 60% + 50% in 10+2 Physics & Maths

NCC 'C' certificate required for special entry

Age: 20–24 years (Born between July 2, 2002 – July 1, 2006)

Height: Minimum 162.5 cm

Ground Duty (Technical):

B.E/B.Tech in relevant branches with 60%

10+2 with 50% in Physics & Maths

Age: 20–26 years

Ground Duty (Non-Technical):

Graduation/PG in relevant fields with 60%

For Accounts: B.Com/BBA/CA/CMA etc.

For Education: PG – 50%, UG – 60%

Height: Men – 157.5 cm, Women – 152 cm

Final-year students can apply

Important Dates: