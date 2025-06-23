Indian Air Force AFCAT 2025 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Salary, Exam Dates

Jun 23, 2025, 11:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for AFCAT 2025 (2), offering 284 vacancies across Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. Graduates and B.Tech holders are eligible to apply. This is a golden chance to serve the nation at a prestigious Level-10 post in the IAF.

Key Highlights:

AFCAT is conducted twice a year to recruit officers in various branches. Candidates qualifying the written exam are shortlisted for Stage 1 and Stage 2 selection rounds, followed by interviews and medical tests. Based on performance, candidates are inducted either permanently or on a 14-year short service commission.

Exam Pattern:

  • Mode: Online
  • Marks: 300 (100 questions)
  • Duration: 2 hours
  • Marking: +3 for correct, -1 for wrong
  • Subjects: General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Military Aptitude
  • Level: Degree level (except Numerical – 10th standard)
  • EKT (for technical candidates): 45 minutes, 50 questions, 150 marks

Selection Process:

  • Stage 1: Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Picture Perception & Discussion Test
  • Stage 2: Psychological Tests, Group Discussions, Personal Interview
  • Medical Examination: Final stage for medically fit candidates

Training & Salary:

Training begins in July 2026:

  • Duration: 62 weeks (Flying & Technical), 52 weeks (Non-Technical)
  • Stipend: ₹56,100/month during training

Post training salary includes:

  • Basic Pay: ₹56,100
  • MSP: ₹15,500
  • Flying Allowance: ₹25,000
  • Technical Allowance: Extra for technical officers
  • Total Salary: Over ₹1 lakh/month including allowances

Eligibility:

  • Flying Branch & NCC Special Entry:
  • Graduation with 60% + 50% in 10+2 Physics & Maths
  • NCC 'C' certificate required for special entry
  • Age: 20–24 years (Born between July 2, 2002 – July 1, 2006)
  • Height: Minimum 162.5 cm

Ground Duty (Technical):

  • B.E/B.Tech in relevant branches with 60%
  • 10+2 with 50% in Physics & Maths
  • Age: 20–26 years

Ground Duty (Non-Technical):

  • Graduation/PG in relevant fields with 60%
  • For Accounts: B.Com/BBA/CA/CMA etc.
  • For Education: PG – 50%, UG – 60%
  • Height: Men – 157.5 cm, Women – 152 cm
  • Final-year students can apply

Important Dates:

  • Last Date to Apply: July 1, 2025
  • Exam Dates: August 23 & 24, 2025
  • Application Fee: ₹550 + GST
  • Official Website: https://afcat.cdac.in

Read More:

Tags: 
The Indian Air Force
IAF 2025
AFCAT 2 2025 Notification
Advertisement
Back to Top