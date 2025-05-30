IIT Jammu Introduces BTech in Engineering Physics – Apply via JEE Advanced 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has introduced a brand-new BTech programme in Engineering Physics aimed at preparing students for emerging and high-tech industries such as semiconductors, quantum computing, and advanced materials research. The course will offer 25 seats, with admissions based on JEE Advanced 2025 scores through the JoSAA counselling process.

Why Choose Engineering Physics at IIT Jammu?

This innovative programme is tailored to provide students with a strong foundation in both theoretical and practical aspects of breakthrough technologies. The comprehensive curriculum includes:

Semiconductor devices and fabrication

Quantum computing and communication

Photonic device design

VLSI chip design

Battery and solar cell technologies

Quantum sensors and nano-microfabrication

Computational materials design

By completing the course, students will develop hands-on skills and knowledge that open up diverse career opportunities in academia, industry, and government research organisations.

Promising Career Prospects

Graduates of this programme will be highly sought after in sectors such as:

Semiconductor and chip design industries

Quantum technology startups

Renewable energy companies

Advanced research laboratories

R&D divisions of multinational corporations and government agencies

This initiative strongly supports India’s national mission for self-reliance in semiconductor and quantum technology fields, contributing to the country’s vision of becoming a global innovation leader.

Admission Details and JoSAA Counselling 2025

Eligibility: Candidates must qualify JEE Advanced 2025 to apply through the JoSAA counselling platform.

Counselling Rounds: Five rounds of counselling will be held, along with a special round for IIT and NIT+ seats.

Mock Allotments: Two mock seat allotments are scheduled for June 9 and June 11 to assist candidates in refining their preferences.

Choice Locking Deadline: Final choice locking ends on June 12.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Results will be announced on June 14, following document verification and reconciliation.

Important Dates to Remember

JEE Advanced 2025 Result: June 2 (official website: jeeadv.ac.in)

Architecture Choices: Available from June 8 for candidates who qualify the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT)

Competitive Landscape

In 2025, over 8.33 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main, with approximately 7.75 lakh clearing the exam. This intense competition makes entry into specialised programmes like Engineering Physics at IIT Jammu highly prestigious.

Students are encouraged to stay updated by visiting the official JoSAA website or IIT Jammu’s portal for the latest information.