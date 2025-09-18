IGRUA Recruitment 2025: Apply for Assistant & Mechanic

Sep 18, 2025, 17:52 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) has released a notification inviting online applications for contractual positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website before the deadline.

Vacancy Details:

Assistant – 07 Posts

  • Salary: ₹32,845 per month
  • Eligibility: Graduate OR Intermediate pass with at least 2 years of experience in a reputed organization
  • Age Limit: Up to 55 years

Junior Mechanic – 03 Posts (1 Mechanical, 2 Radio)

  • Eligibility: Intermediate/SSC with Diploma in AME or Aeronautical Engineering, plus 2 years of relevant work experience (preferably in FTOs)
  • Age Limit: Up to 55 years

Application Process:

Applications are accepted only in online mode.


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