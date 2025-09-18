IGRUA Recruitment 2025: Apply for Assistant & Mechanic
Sep 18, 2025, 17:52 IST
The Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) has released a notification inviting online applications for contractual positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website before the deadline.
Vacancy Details:
Assistant – 07 Posts
- Salary: ₹32,845 per month
- Eligibility: Graduate OR Intermediate pass with at least 2 years of experience in a reputed organization
- Age Limit: Up to 55 years
Junior Mechanic – 03 Posts (1 Mechanical, 2 Radio)
- Eligibility: Intermediate/SSC with Diploma in AME or Aeronautical Engineering, plus 2 years of relevant work experience (preferably in FTOs)
- Age Limit: Up to 55 years
Application Process:
Applications are accepted only in online mode.
- After filling the form, candidates must send their applications via email to: hrm-admn@igrua.gov.in
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