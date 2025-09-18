Air India Vizag To Hyderabad Flight Accident Averted: All 103 Passengers Safe

An Air India flight from Visakhapatnam International Airport (Vizag) to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad had to return shortly after takeoff on Thursday after a bird strike was reported. The bird got stuck in the aircraft’s engine fan, forcing the pilot to act swiftly.

According to officials, there were 103 passengers onboard the flight.

Acting on emergency protocol, the pilot immediately decided to turn the aircraft back to Vizag Airport, ensuring the safety of everyone on board. The flight landed safely without further complications, averting what could have been a serious tragedy.

This incident has once again drawn attention to growing concerns over aviation safety in India. It comes just months after the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, where a flight bound for London Gatwick tragically went down seconds after takeoff, killing 270 people.

While Wednesday’s event ended safely, experts say bird strikes remain one of the most common risks faced by aircraft, particularly near airports. With global aviation under intense scrutiny after recent accidents, every minor incident is being closely monitored to reinforce passenger confidence and safety standards.