AP Rains: September 19 School Holiday? Here's What We Know So Far!

Moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in some Andhra Pradesh districts on Friday, September 19. Areas like Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and Anantapur are likely to receive more intense downpours. Meanwhile, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyala, Sri Satyasai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati are forecast to have light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms being less likely in those zones.

Despite the rain bringing discomfort and disruption, no official confirmation has been issued about a school holiday in Andhra Pradesh for September 19. Education authorities have not yet declared closures broadly. Localised decisions may be possible if weather conditions turn severe, but as of now, schools are expected to operate as normal in most areas.

Given the heavy rains in districts like Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool and Anantapur, there is always the possibility that affected district administrations might issue holiday notices. Parents and students in those regions may want to keep a close eye on announcements via local media or official school channels. Travel might be difficult in low-lying or water-logged areas and caution is advised.

With Dussehra holidays already scheduled to begin later this month, schools in Andhra Pradesh are preparing for the festive break. Until then, the weather remains the deciding factor for any sudden school closures.