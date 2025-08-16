IGNOU Extends July 2025 Admission Deadline to August 31 – Apply Online

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for fresh admissions to the July 2025 session. Students can now apply until August 31, 2025 for all programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Mode, except Certificate Programmes.

Admission Portals for July 2025 Session

ODL Mode: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Online Mode: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step-by-Step Process to Apply Online

Open the Admission Portal

ODL: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Online: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Complete Registration

Create username and password.

Receive login credentials via SMS and email.

Fill the Admission Form

Enter personal, academic, and programme details.

Upload Documents

Passport-size photo (Max 100 KB, JPG)

Signature (Max 100 KB, JPG)

Educational documents (Max 200 KB, JPG/PDF)

Declaration & Preview

Tick the declaration box.

Review and confirm details.

Pay Admission Fee

Payment through Debit/Credit Card or Net Banking.

Confirmation sent via SMS and email.

Final Submission

Submit application and download the filled form for future reference.

For a complete list of available programmes, visit the IGNOU Programmes page.

Why Choose IGNOU?

UGC-approved degrees and diplomas.

Flexible Open and Distance Learning options.

Global recognition for quality education.

Affordable fee structure.

Key Dates – IGNOU July 2025 Admission