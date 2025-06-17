IBPS CRP 2025 Revised Calendar: Online Registration and Exam Details Inside

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the revised tentative calendar for the 2025–26 recruitment cycle. This update impacts aspirants applying for roles in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The revised IBPS exam schedule outlines the important dates for various stages of recruitment—Preliminary, Main, and Single Exams—for different posts, including Probationary Officers (PO), Management Trainees (MT), Specialist Officers (SPL), Customer Service Associates (CSA), and RRB Officers and Assistants.

IBPS CRP 2025: Key Exam Dates

According to the updated schedule:

The preliminary exams for Probationary Officers and Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XV) will be held on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, with the main examination scheduled for October 12, 2025.

The Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XV) preliminary exam is set for August 30, 2025, and the main exam will be conducted on November 9, 2025.

For Customer Service Associates (CRP CSA-XV), the preliminary tests are slated for October 4, 5, and 11, 2025, followed by the main exam on November 29, 2025.

The RRB Officer Scale I (CRP RRBs-XIV) prelims will take place on November 22 and 23, 2025, and the main exam will be held on December 28, 2025.

The RRB Officer Scale II and III positions will have a single-level exam on December 28, 2025, with no preliminary stage.

For RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose), the preliminary exams will be conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, while the main exam is scheduled for February 1, 2026.

IBPS CRP 2025: Online Application Process and Key Guidelines

The registration for all IBPS CRP exams will be conducted exclusively through the online mode. Candidates are required to complete a single registration process for both the Preliminary and Main exams wherever applicable.

During the application, candidates must upload the following:

A passport-size photograph

Signature

Thumb impression

A handwritten declaration (as per prescribed format)

Additionally, applicants must also upload a live photograph, captured through a webcam or mobile phone, as part of the identity verification process.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for detailed instructions regarding document formats, file sizes, and the application process. A link to the official IBPS CRP 2025 exam schedule notice is available on the IBPS website.

Aspiring banking professionals should stay updated with IBPS announcements and begin their preparations according to the revised calendar.