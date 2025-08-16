IB Recruitment 2025: Class 10 Pass Candidates Eligible for Security Assistant Posts

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will close the online application process for Security Assistant/Executive posts on August 17, 2025. The registration window, which opened on July 26, 2025, is nearing its deadline, and candidates who have not yet applied should do so immediately at the official website – mha.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Class 10.

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years as of August 17, 2025.

Language Requirement: Applicants applying for vacancies in a particular Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) must be proficient in at least one of the languages/dialects specified for that SIB (reading, writing, and speaking).

How to Apply for IB Security Assistant/Executive 2025

Visit the official website – mha.gov.in.

Click on the IB Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage.

Complete the registration by entering the required details.

Log in using your credentials.

Fill out the application form and upload documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout for future reference.

Application Fee

Examination Fee: ₹100

Recruitment Processing Charge: ₹550

Total: ₹650

Payment Modes: Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or Challan. Applicants can also generate an acknowledgment slip for records.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute to apply, as the registration link will be deactivated after August 17, 2025.