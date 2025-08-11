HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Exam Dates and Download Link

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the admit card release schedule for the recruitment test for Assistant Professor posts in the Higher Education Department, Haryana. The recruitment covers multiple subjects, including History, Geography, and Computer Science.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the Assistant Professor posts can download their exam schedule and admit card from the official HPSC website — hpsc.gov.in — by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Exam Dates and Admit Card Schedule

The HPSC will conduct the written examination for various Assistant Professor posts from August 16, 2025 onwards.

The screening test for Assistant Professor (History) under Advertisement No. 53/2024 is scheduled for September 14, 2025, with the admit card available from September 8, 2025.

The exam for Assistant Professor (Geography) under Advertisement No. 51/2024 will take place on August 17, 2025. The admit card will be released soon.

The exam for Assistant Professor (Computer Science) under Advertisement No. 45/2024 is set for August 16, 2025, with the admit card to be issued shortly.

The admit card for Assistant Professor (Hindi) has already been released, and the exam is scheduled for August 10, 2025.

How to Download HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall ticket:

Visit the official website — hpsc.gov.in.

Go to the “Latest Updates” section and click on Admit Card.

Select HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025.

Enter your registration number and password.

View and verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

Download and print the admit card for exam day.

The HPSC has advised candidates to carefully check all the details on their admit card and carry it along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre.