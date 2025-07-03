Gujarat PGCET Admit Card 2025 Released – Direct Link and Login Details

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has officially released the admit card for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. This crucial document is now available for download exclusively to candidates who registered without a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

Eligible candidates can access their Gujarat PGCET 2025 admit card through the official website — gujacpc.admissions.nic.in — by logging in using their user ID and password.

The Gujarat PGCET 2025 is scheduled to take place on July 5 and 6, and candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre. Without the admit card, entry into the exam hall will not be permitted.

Gujarat PGCET 2025 Exam Schedule

The entrance test will be held across three sessions on both exam days:

Morning Session: 10:00 AM to 11:40 AM

Afternoon Session: 1:00 PM to 2:40 PM

Evening Session: 4:00 PM to 5:40 PM

This exam is mandatory for securing admission into postgraduate professional programs in Gujarat for the academic year 2025–26, including Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Planning (MPlan), and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm).

How to Download Gujarat PGCET Admit Card 2025?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download your admit card:

Visit the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in

Click on the “View/Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.

Log in using your user ID and password.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for exam day use.

Gujarat PGCET 2025 Exam Pattern

The Gujarat PGCET 2025 will be conducted offline in the form of a pen-and-paper OMR-based test. The exam will be held in English and will last for 100 minutes. It will feature 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each correct answer will earn one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on their admit card and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies. Prepare well and arrive at the exam centre early with all required documents.