GATE 2023 Scorecard Released on Candidate Portal, Know How to Download 

GATE 2023 scorecards: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) released the comprehensive Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 scorecards on Tuesday. The candidate who appeared in this aptitude test can check their scorecards at the official website of GATE. Click here .

Please follow the below steps to download GATE 2023 scorecard:

1: Open the official website on your browser

2. Find Candidate Login on the home page

3. Input your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password and hit submit button

4. Check and download the GATE scorecard

5. Take a printout of the scorecard

Earlier on March 16, the IIT-K had released GATE results which included candidates' marks, GATE score and cut-off for the subject but the comprehensive scorecards, required for admission, will be released tomorrow.

Out of 6.70 lakh registered candidates, only 5.17 lakh attempted the test and nearly 1 lakh have qualified. Roughly, 18 percent have cleared the aptitude test. Notably, GATE is held for subjects in Engineering and Technology, Science, Architecture, Commerce and Humanities streams.

Also Read: TS Police Hall Ticket 2023 Released on TSLPRB Website, Check How to Download