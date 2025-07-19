Dibrugarh University B.Ed CET 2025 Result Declared at dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University has officially announced the results for the B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 on July 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on July 12, 2025, can now check their scores online at the university’s official website — dibru.ac.in.

How to Check Dibrugarh University B.Ed CET 2025 Result:

Visit the official website: dibru.ac.in

Scroll down and click on the ‘BEd CET 2025 Results’ link.

Enter your application number and roll number, then click on Search.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result PDF for future use.

Eligibility Criteria After Result

Only candidates who have secured 30.00 marks or above in the entrance test are eligible to apply for admission to the NCTE-recognized B.Ed programmes. These include courses offered by the Department of Education and affiliated colleges and institutes under Dibrugarh University for the 2025–26 academic session.

About Dibrugarh University

Founded in 1965 through the Dibrugarh University Act passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dibrugarh University holds the distinction of being the easternmost university in India. It is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and offers a wide range of academic programs, including diplomas, undergraduate, and postgraduate degrees.

Major Faculties:

Humanities and Law

Social Sciences

Education

Science and Engineering

Commerce and Management Science

Biological Sciences

Earth Sciences and Energy

For direct access to results and more information on the admission process, visit the official website: www.dibru.ac.in.