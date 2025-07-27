CAT 2025 Notification Out: How to Apply, Key Dates, Eligibility and More!

IIM Kozhikode has officially released the CAT 2025 notification in newspapers, bringing important updates for MBA aspirants. The notification contains key details such as registration dates, eligibility criteria, exam schedule, and more, helping candidates plan their preparation effectively.

The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025. While the number of shifts and exam timings will be mentioned in the official notification PDF, the exam has been conducted in three shifts over the past five years, compared to two shifts in earlier years.

The notification will also outline the CAT 2025 exam pattern. However, the complete pattern details will be available once the official CAT mock test is released in October 2025.

CAT 2025: Important Dates

The CAT 2025 notification includes the tentative exam schedule:

Registration opens: August 1, 2025 (10:00 am)

Registration closes: September 13, 2025 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download: November 5 – November 30, 2025

CAT exam date: November 30, 2025

How to Fill CAT 2025 Application Form?

Candidates can fill out the CAT 2025 application form on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, by following these steps:

Visit iimcat.ac.in

Click on ‘New Registration’

Enter basic details to register

Verify registration through OTP received via email

Log in and access the CAT 2025 application form

Enter personal and academic details

Upload a passport-size photograph and signature

Select preferred test cities for exam centre allotment

Choose IIMs and programmes

Pay the required application fee and submit the form

CAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The CAT 2025 notification also highlights eligibility and reservation criteria. In general, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognized university. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the minimum qualifying marks are 45%.

For detailed eligibility guidelines and reservation policies, aspirants are advised to refer to the official CAT 2025 notification PDF.