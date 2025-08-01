CAT 2025 Applications Open – Step-by-Step Guide, Eligibility, and Fees

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially opened the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, August 1, 2025. Aspirants seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes at IIMs and leading B-schools across India must complete their applications online through the official website — iimcat.ac.in.

The last date to register is September 13, 2025, till 5 PM. IIM Kozhikode, the conducting body for CAT 2025, has also announced that the exam will be held on November 30, 2025. A correction window will be available from September 20, allowing candidates to make necessary edits to their submitted application forms.

Eligibility Criteria

General category candidates: Must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks from a recognised university.

SC/ST/PwD candidates: Required to have a minimum of 45% marks in graduation.

Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply.

How to Register for CAT 2025

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Complete the registration process (for new applicants) to generate login credentials.

Log in and fill out the online application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Registration Fee

General, EWS & NC-OBC categories: ₹2,600

SC, ST & PwD categories: ₹1,300

CAT scores are accepted for admission into management programmes at 21 IIMs and over 1,200 B-schools across India. Candidates are strongly advised to go through the official information bulletin carefully before filling out the application form.

For more details and to register, visit iimcat.ac.in.