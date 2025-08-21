Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Now at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the upcoming Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exams. The examinations are scheduled to begin on August 26, 2025.

Students can now download their Bihar DElEd hall ticket 2025 by visiting the official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com. To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document and must be carried to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof.

How to Download Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card:

Visit the official BSEB website – secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the “DElEd Admit Card 2025” link

Enter your application number and password/date of birth

The Bihar DElEd admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025

The hall ticket will include the following details: