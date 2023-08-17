APPSC to Release Group I Exams Final Results Shortly

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will declare the final results of Group-1 services soon. The APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang will release the much awaited results at 4 pm in Vijayawada today.

Earlier, the Commission conducted the Group-1 Mains exams and also completed the interview round for the shortlisted candidates. The APPSC had released the notification for Group I services exam in September 2022 and the Prelims were held on January 8, 2023.

The results of Preliminary exams were declared within 27 days. Over 86,000 candidates appeared for the exam while only 6,455 candidates cleared the prelims and were qualified for the Main exam.

The Group I Main Exams were conducted from June 3 to 10, 2023. Out of 6,455 candidates who appeared for the Mains, only 220 candidates were qualified for the interview round for 111 Group-I vacancies. The interview process was conducted for the shortlisted candidates from August 2 to August 11, 2023.

Also Read: Distribution of 2BHK houses in Hyderabad to begin in a week

