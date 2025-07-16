The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced a new recruitment drive to fill 691 vacancies in the Forest Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from July 16, 2025, through the official website – psc.ap.gov.in.

Vacancy Details:

Forest Beat Officer: 256 posts

Assistant Beat Officer: 435 posts

Department: A.P. Forest Subordinate Service

Important Dates:

Applications Start: July 16, 2025

Last Date to Apply: August 5, 2025

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years (as on July 1, 2025)

Educational Qualification: Complete details will be available in the official notification. (Expected minimum: Intermediate/12th Pass)

Selection Process:

Preliminary Screening Test (Objective type – OMR based)

Main Examination (Objective type – OMR based)

Application Fees:

Application Fee: ₹250

Examination Fee: ₹80

How to Apply:

Visit the official APPSC website: psc.ap.gov.in

If not already done, complete the OTPR (One Time Profile Registration)

Log in and fill out the application form for the desired post

Upload the required documents and pay the applicable fee

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Notification Download Link Here