APPSC Recruitment 2025 - Apply from July 16 for 691 Forest Beat Officer Jobs
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced a new recruitment drive to fill 691 vacancies in the Forest Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from July 16, 2025, through the official website – psc.ap.gov.in.
Vacancy Details:
Forest Beat Officer: 256 posts
Assistant Beat Officer: 435 posts
Department: A.P. Forest Subordinate Service
Important Dates:
Applications Start: July 16, 2025
Last Date to Apply: August 5, 2025
Eligibility Criteria:
Age Limit: 18 to 30 years (as on July 1, 2025)
Educational Qualification: Complete details will be available in the official notification. (Expected minimum: Intermediate/12th Pass)
Selection Process:
Preliminary Screening Test (Objective type – OMR based)
Main Examination (Objective type – OMR based)
Application Fees:
Application Fee: ₹250
Examination Fee: ₹80
How to Apply:
Visit the official APPSC website: psc.ap.gov.in
If not already done, complete the OTPR (One Time Profile Registration)
Log in and fill out the application form for the desired post
Upload the required documents and pay the applicable fee
Submit the form and download a copy for future reference