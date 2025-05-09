AP High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1,620 Vacancies
The High Court of Andhra Pradesh (APHC) has officially released a recruitment notification for 1,620 vacancies across multiple posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from May 13 to June 2, 2025.
Vacancy Details (Post-wise):
- Stenographer Grade-3: 80 posts
- Junior Assistant: 230 posts
- Typist: 162 posts
- Field Assistant: 56 posts
- Examiner: 32 posts
- Copyist: 193 posts
- Driver (Light Vehicle): 28 posts
- Record Assistant: 24 posts
- Process Server: 164 posts
- Office Subordinate: 651 posts
- Total Vacancies: 1,620
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must possess the required educational qualifications relevant to the post, including a Degree, Intermediate, SSC (10th Class), or 7th Class, from a recognized board or institution.
- Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 42 years of age as of July 1, 2025.
Pay Scale:
- Stenographer Grade-3: ₹34,580 – ₹1,07,210/month
- Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant: ₹25,200 – ₹80,910/month
- Office Subordinate: ₹20,000 – ₹61,960/month
- Other Posts: ₹23,380 – ₹76,730/month
Application Process:
- Mode of Application: Online
- Start Date: May 13, 2025
- Last Date: June 2, 2025
Application Fee:
- General, OBC, EWS: ₹800
- SC, ST: ₹400
Selection Procedure:
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written examination.
How to Apply:
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to review the full notification, confirm eligibility, and complete the application process within the stipulated dates.