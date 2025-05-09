AP High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1,620 Vacancies

May 09, 2025, 14:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh (APHC) has officially released a recruitment notification for 1,620 vacancies across multiple posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from May 13 to June 2, 2025.

Vacancy Details (Post-wise):

  • Stenographer Grade-3: 80 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 230 posts
  • Typist: 162 posts
  • Field Assistant: 56 posts
  • Examiner: 32 posts
  • Copyist: 193 posts
  • Driver (Light Vehicle): 28 posts
  • Record Assistant: 24 posts
  • Process Server: 164 posts
  • Office Subordinate: 651 posts
  • Total Vacancies: 1,620

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must possess the required educational qualifications relevant to the post, including a Degree, Intermediate, SSC (10th Class), or 7th Class, from a recognized board or institution.

  • Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 42 years of age as of July 1, 2025.

Pay Scale:

  • Stenographer Grade-3: ₹34,580 – ₹1,07,210/month
  • Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant: ₹25,200 – ₹80,910/month
  • Office Subordinate: ₹20,000 – ₹61,960/month
  • Other Posts: ₹23,380 – ₹76,730/month

Application Process:

  • Mode of Application: Online
  • Start Date: May 13, 2025
  • Last Date: June 2, 2025

Application Fee:

  • General, OBC, EWS: ₹800
  • SC, ST: ₹400

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written examination.

How to Apply:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to review the full notification, confirm eligibility, and complete the application process within the stipulated dates.


Read More:

Tags: 
APHC
AP Govt Jobs
Advertisement
Back to Top