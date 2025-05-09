AP High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1,620 Vacancies

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh (APHC) has officially released a recruitment notification for 1,620 vacancies across multiple posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from May 13 to June 2, 2025.

Vacancy Details (Post-wise):

Stenographer Grade-3: 80 posts

Junior Assistant: 230 posts

Typist: 162 posts

Field Assistant: 56 posts

Examiner: 32 posts

Copyist: 193 posts

Driver (Light Vehicle): 28 posts

Record Assistant: 24 posts

Process Server: 164 posts

Office Subordinate: 651 posts

Total Vacancies: 1,620

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must possess the required educational qualifications relevant to the post, including a Degree, Intermediate, SSC (10th Class), or 7th Class, from a recognized board or institution.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 42 years of age as of July 1, 2025.

Pay Scale:

Stenographer Grade-3: ₹34,580 – ₹1,07,210/month

Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant: ₹25,200 – ₹80,910/month

Office Subordinate: ₹20,000 – ₹61,960/month

Other Posts: ₹23,380 – ₹76,730/month

Application Process:

Mode of Application: Online

Start Date: May 13, 2025

Last Date: June 2, 2025

Application Fee:

General, OBC, EWS: ₹800

SC, ST: ₹400

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written examination.

How to Apply:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to review the full notification, confirm eligibility, and complete the application process within the stipulated dates.