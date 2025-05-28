AIIMS Jammu 2025: Senior Resident Recruitment – Check Eligibility & Dates

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu, is inviting online applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident positions across multiple departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply between May 30 and June 14, 2025, through the official AIIMS Jammu website.

Vacancy Details:

Post Name: Senior Resident

Total Vacancies: 70

UR – 16

OBC – 35

SC – 11

ST – 04

EWS – 04

Departments:

Anesthesiology, Anatomy, Burns & Plastic Surgery, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Community Medicine, Dermatology, Endocrinology & Metabolism, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Gastroenterology, General Medicine, General Surgery, Hospital Administration, Medical Oncology, Microbiology, Neonatology, Nephrology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pediatric Surgery, Pediatrics, Physiology, Psychiatry, Radiology, Radiotherapy, Surgical Gastroenterology, Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank, Trauma & Emergency Medicine, Urology.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must possess MBBS with PG (MD/DNB) in the relevant speciality, along with relevant work experience as per the post requirements.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be below 45 years of age as of June 14, 2025.

Salary:

Medical Posts: ₹67,700 per month

Non-Medical Posts: ₹56,100 per month

Application Process:

Mode: Online

Start Date: May 30, 2025

Last Date: June 14, 2025

Application Fee:

General/OBC: ₹1,500

SC/ST/EWS: ₹1,000

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on interview performance.

Interview Venue:

Board Room, 6th Floor, Academic Block, AIIMS Vijaypur, Jammu – 184120.

For more information and to apply, visit the official website of AIIMS Jammu.