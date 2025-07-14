AIIMS CRE 2025 Notification Out: Exam Dates, Eligibility, and More

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially released the notification for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. This nationwide recruitment drive aims to fill over 2,300 Group A and B non-faculty vacancies across multiple AIIMS branches and Central Government medical institutions.

The online application window is open from July 12 to July 31, 2025, and candidates can apply via the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in. The examination will be conducted through a single Computer Based Test (CBT) to simplify the recruitment process for various institutions.

Vacancies and Posts

The recruitment includes a wide range of Group A and B non-faculty roles such as Assistant Dietician, Dietician, Assistant Administrative Officer, Junior Administrative Officer, and several others. The CBT is tentatively scheduled to take place on August 25 and 26, 2025.

This centralised exam is being administered by AIIMS, New Delhi (Examination Section). Candidates must apply separately for each group of posts they are interested in.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

The eligibility requirements, including educational qualifications and work experience, vary depending on the specific post. Applicants are strongly advised to refer to the official detailed notification for post-wise criteria.

The age limit is also post-specific and will be calculated as of July 31, 2025. However, certain age relaxations apply:

SC/ST candidates: 5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): 10 years

Central Government Employees (for Group B posts): 5 years

Widows/Divorced Women: Up to 35 years (UR) and 40 years (SC/ST)

Application Fee and Refund Policy

The application fee for AIIMS CRE 2025 is as follows:

General/OBC: ₹3,000

SC/ST/EWS: ₹2,400

PwBD: Exempted

Importantly, SC/ST candidates will be eligible for a fee refund if they appear for the CBT.

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The selection will be based on multiple stages including:

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Skill Test (if applicable)

Document Verification

Final Merit List and Institute Allocation

The CBT will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 400 marks. The exam will have:

80 questions on domain-specific knowledge (320 marks)

20 questions on general knowledge and aptitude (80 marks)

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. The total duration of the test is 90 minutes.

The qualifying marks are:

UR/EWS: 40%

OBC: 35%

SC/ST/PwBD: 30%

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website to register and complete the application process. This includes uploading a recent photograph, signature, necessary documents, and payment of the applicable fee. Once submitted, no changes can be made. It is recommended to keep a printed copy of the application for future reference.

For more details, visit www.aiimsexams.ac.in.