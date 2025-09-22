Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Massive Discount

Amazon India is gearing up for its annual Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025, starting 23 September, offering huge deals on smartphones, gadgets, and accessories. Prime members will get exclusive early access 24 hours before the general public.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price During Amazon Sale

One of the headline offers is on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, originally priced at Rs. 1,34,999, will be available for Rs. 80,499 during the sale. Buyers can reduce the price further with no-cost EMI options, bringing the effective cost down to Rs. 71,999. Monthly EMIs start at Rs. 7,999 for nine months.

Amazon highlights the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G’s premium design, including a titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and S Pen support. In addition to the flagship phone, shoppers can find deals on accessories like wireless earbuds, chargers, and protective cases, alongside bank discounts, coupon offers, extended EMIs up to 24 months, and exchange programs.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specs and Features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 2,600 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Armour, reducing glare by up to 75% under bright light.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Adreno 740 GPU, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, the phone runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 and is eligible for One UI 8 on Android 16, with five years of OS updates.

The rear camera setup includes:

200MP primary sensor with OIS

12MP ultra-wide lens

10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom

The front camera is 12MP for selfies and video calls. The 5,000mAh battery supports 45W wired charging and Qi wireless charging. With an IP68 rating, the device is dustproof and water-resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

While the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra may bring new AI features, the S24 Ultra remains a strong contender with its top-tier display, camera, and battery life. With AGIF 2025 discounts, it presents a compelling option for those seeking a premium flagship smartphone at a lower price.