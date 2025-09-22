Gold and Silver Prices Touch Record Highs Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Gold prices surged to unprecedented levels on Monday, with December delivery futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hitting Rs 1,11,750 per 10 grams, up Rs 799 (0.72%) in domestic trading. The October contracts also climbed by Rs 761 (0.69%) to Rs 1,10,608 per 10 grams.

The rally in gold comes as investors eye upcoming US inflation data and statements from Federal Reserve officials to gauge future monetary policy. The metal’s safe-haven appeal is further supported by geopolitical tensions, concerns over trade policies, strong central bank purchases, and steady ETF inflows.

Silver futures mirrored this upward trend, setting new records. March delivery silver rose Rs 2,446 (1.86%) to Rs 1,33,582 per kg, while December contracts jumped Rs 2,473 (1.9%) to Rs 1,32,311 per kg. Analysts attribute silver’s growth to weakening rupee value, slow domestic equity markets, rising investment flows, and industrial demand from solar panels, electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, and battery storage.

On international markets, gold futures gained $26.82 (0.72%) to $3,732.62 per ounce following last week’s historic high of $3,744 per ounce. The US Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut and expectations of further easing this year have fueled bullion’s 40% surge in 2025.

“Silver is showing an even more aggressive trajectory than gold due to strong industrial demand and limited supply, which makes the market vulnerable to disruptions,” said Riya Singh, Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Pranav Mer, VP at JM Financial Services, projected that domestic silver prices could touch Rs 1,40,000-1,50,000 per kg in the near future.

Disclaimer: The gold and silver prices mentioned are based on market trends and sources believed to be reliable. Rates may vary by city, jeweller, and due to factors such as making charges, GST, and international fluctuations. Readers are advised to verify prices locally before making any purchase or investment decisions.