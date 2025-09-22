Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Best Offers on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13, Vivo X200 Pro

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is just around the corner, and it promises some of the year’s best deals on entry-level, mid-range, and flagship smartphones. For those eyeing a high-end upgrade, this sale could be the perfect opportunity. With Prime Early Deals already live, shoppers can grab exclusive offers before the festival officially begins.

Best Flagship Smartphone Deals on Amazon

OnePlus 13

Offer Price: ₹61,999 (MRP: ₹69,999)

Extra Discount: ₹1,250 instant discount on SBI credit card

Highlights: Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, triple 50MP rear cameras, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Offer Price: ₹71,999 (MRP: ₹1,29,999)

Extra Offer: 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

Highlights: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, quad rear camera setup, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Vivo X200 Pro

Offer Price: ₹89,429 (inclusive of bank discounts, MRP: ₹94,999)

Highlights: 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, premium design, top-tier performance

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Offer Price: ₹1,23,499 (MRP: ₹1,29,999)

Extra Discount: ₹10,000 off with SBI credit card

Highlights: Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, quad rear cameras with a massive 200MP primary sensor, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

With these jaw-dropping price cuts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is shaping up to be a smartphone buyer’s paradise. Whether you’re aiming for a powerful camera phone or a performance beast, this sale has something for every flagship enthusiast.