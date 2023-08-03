Business leaders back Australia's Indigenous Voice

Canberra, Aug 3 (IANS) Australia's biggest companies have thrown their support behind the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The Business Council of Australia (BCA), which represents more than 100 of the country's largest corporations, has officially declared its support for a "yes" vote in the upcoming referendum, reports Xinhua news agency.

If successful, the referendum would alter Australia's constitution to establish an independent Indigenous Voice to Parliament and formally recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The voice would advise federal politicians on matters relating to Indigenous Australians.

BCA chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the employers' group had a long-held position of supporting Indigenous recognition in the constitution.

"We believe the Voice is the right mechanism to give Indigenous Australians a stronger say on legislation, policy and programs that directly impact their communities and their lives," she said.

"We know that we get better results when we listen."

The statement was released alongside an economic statement showing BCA members employ more than 20,000 Indigenous Australians and spend over A$1 billion ($654 million) with Indigenous-owned businesses every year.

"Our members are proactively helping to drive economic and cultural empowerment by supporting Indigenous businesses to expand, innovate, hire more workers and create vibrant ecosystems in their communities," Westacott said.

In order to be successful more than 50 per cent of Australians and a majority in at least four out of six states must vote "yes" on the referendum, which is set to be held later this year.

Recent polls have indicated national support for the proposal is sitting at approximately 47 per cent.

