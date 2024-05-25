Brisk voting in Bihar's eight LS seats

Patna, May 25 (IANS) The voting was picking up in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar as 23.67 per cent polling was registered in the first four hours on Saturday.

The voting is underway in Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC Reserved), Siwan and Maharajganj.

A maximum of 27.98 per cent voting was registered in Vaishali till 11 a.m. During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, it was 25.50 per cent.

In the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat, 25.77 per cent of polling was registered, and in 2019 it was 21.20 per cent.

Paschim Champaran has registered 23.84 per cent while 21.80 per cent was recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In Maharajganj, the Election Commission registered 23.57 per cent turnout as compared to 18.30 per cent in 2019.

Purvi Champaran recorded 23.10 per cent of voting in comparison to 22.50 per cent in 2019.

Gopalganj registered 22.61 per cent polling till 11 a.m. while 20.60 per cent voting was registered in the previous general election on this seat.

In Siwan, the Election Commission has registered 22.42 per cent polling while 21 per cent was registered in 2019.

Valmikinagar is the only constituency where the polling till 11 a.m. -- 20.11 per cent -- was registered lower than in 2019 -- 21.50 per cent.

Prominent candidates like Hina Shahab, Radha Mohan Singh and Sanjay Jaiswal were among the early voters.

Hina Shahab, wife of Late Bahubali leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, is contesting the election as an independent candidate from Siwan.

Vijaylaxmi Kushwaha of JD(U) and Awadh Bihari Choudhary of RJD are the other candidates for Siwan.

While interacting with the media persons, Hina Shahab said: “I want to appeal to voters to vote for the candidates who live here and are available for you round the clock. The people of Siwan have seen the candidates of various political parties, I want to appeal to them to vote for an independent candidate this time.”

In Purvi Champaran, Radha Mohan Singh of the BJP cast his vote in Motihari. He is the BJP candidate for this seat and is contesting against Vijay Kushwaha of VIP.

“Despite the hot weather, people are turning out in large numbers in the polling stations following the appeal of PM Narendra Modi. I appreciate voters for their efforts. The voters will vote in large numbers to make the country strong under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Singh said.

In Bettiah, BJP candidate Sanjay Jaiswal also voted and later said, “The people of the country believe that the NDA will cross 400 seats in this Lok Sabha election.

“Abki Baar 400 Paar” is not just a slogan. The people have faith that the next government at the Centre is going to be formed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. People want to see him as a Prime Minister again. Many initiatives of the Centre like free LPG gas, 5 kg free foodgrain, toilets, roads, electricity to every house have been taken and people remember this,” Jaiswal said.

