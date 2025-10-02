Who Are Bollywood’s Top 5 Richest in 2025? Hurun List Unveils

The latest Hurun India Rich List 2025 has unveiled the richest stars in Bollywood, ranking them not just on fame but on real, quantifiable wealth. Topping the list is King Khan himself, Shah Rukh Khan, followed by a mix of actors and film-industry insiders who have built diversified fortunes.

1. Shah Rukh Khan & Family

Shah Rukh Khan leads the pack with a staggering net worth of ₹12,490 crore, thanks largely to his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The Badshah of Bollywood joined the billionaire’s club with the help of his business empire that spans film production, visual effects, and brand endorsements. His luxury car collection, vast real estate in Mumbai, Dubai and Beverly Hills, and global brand deals only add to his billionaire charm.

2. Juhi Chawla & Family

With a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore, Juhi Chawla & her family stands in the second place. Their wealth is mainly derived from Knight Riders Sports, the consortium co-owning the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise. Their investment in sports entertainment has clearly paid off, pushing them to the upper echelons of Bollywood wealth.

3. Hrithik Roshan

Third on the list is Hrithik Roshan with wealth of Rs 2,160 crore. He has forged a diverse portfolio beyond acting, with his fitness & lifestyle brand HRX contributing significantly. His status as a style and fitness icon further amplifies his earning potential.

4. Karan Johar

With a net worth of Rs 1,880 crore, Bollywood’s powerhouse filmmaker and producer Karan Johar ranks fourth, riding on the success of Dharma Productions. His forays into OTT content, co-productions, and branding deals strengthen his financial standing.

5. Amitabh Bachchan & Family

Rounding out the top five is the legend Amitabh Bachchan and family with a net worth of Rs 1,630 crore. Their fortune is steered by smart investments, endorsement deals, and sustained influence in media and entertainment across decades.

The Hurun Rich List highlights that modern Bollywood wealth leans heavily on business acumen and diversification as film roles alone are rarely enough to scale into the highest echelons. Stars who also act as producers, brand ambassadors, or co-owners of major ventures (sports teams, fashion brands) tend to command the greatest net worth.