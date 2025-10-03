Who are Akshay Kumar's Children Nitara and Aarav? Everything You Need to Know

At a recent public event in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar shared a deeply personal story that has resonated with parents across the country. He revealed that his 13-year-old daughter Nitara Kumar, often called Nitya by family and friends, was targeted by an online predator while playing a video game. A stranger first struck up a friendly chat, asked her to reveal her gender and then demanded nude photographs.

Akshay praised Nitara for her quick thinking. She immediately shut down the game, turned off the device and told her mother what had happened. Using this frightening episode as a wake-up call, the actor urged schools to teach cyber safety just as they teach mathematics or history. He said children between Classes 7 and 10 must be taught how to navigate digital spaces safely because cybercrime has become as dangerous as real-world threats.

This revelation has drawn widespread attention, not only to the growing issue of online exploitation but also to how Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna approach parenting in the public eye.

Akshay Kumar's Children Aarav Bhatia and Nitara Kumar

Akshay and Twinkle’s older child, Aarav Bhatia, was born in September 2002 and has deliberately stayed away from the Bollywood spotlight. Aarav completed his schooling at Eton College in London, one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, and is now pursuing further studies abroad.

Akshay has often spoken with pride about Aarav’s independence, from cooking his own meals to managing life overseas without leaning on his father’s fame. While there is curiosity about whether Aarav will enter films, he has so far kept his career plans private. Paparazzi occasionally photograph him during family outings, but he avoids public events and keeps a low social media presence.

Nitara Kumar, born in September 2012, is now 13 years old and is believed to be studying in Class 8 at a top Mumbai school. Though her parents rarely reveal details about her routine, Twinkle Khanna has shared glimpses of her love for reading, drawing and imaginative play. Akshay describes her as lively, adventurous and quick to learn.

The recent cybercrime scare has made Nitara headline news, showing the risks faced by young teens in the digital age. Despite the challenges, Akshay and Twinkle continue to protect her privacy, rarely posting clear photos and encouraging her to focus on studies and creativity rather than public attention.

Akshay Kumar is known for his discipline, early mornings, fitness and balanced lifestyle, and he tries to instill these values in his children. Twinkle adds a literary and intellectual influence, encouraging curiosity and independent thought. Both parents maintain that while fame surrounds them, their children should grow up grounded and prepared for real-world challenges.

Akshay’s recent call for cyber safety education has struck a chord with families across India. It shows that behind the superstar image is a father deeply invested in protecting his kids and preparing them for an increasingly complex digital world.