Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula Engaged: Meet Her Fiance Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, is officially engaged to her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar. The couple celebrated the occasion on October 2, 2025, with a private family gathering in Mumbai, where they performed the traditional Gor Dhana ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Their love story began a few years ago when Anshula and Rohan connected online. In a heartfelt post, Anshula shared that their journey started with a late-night chat on an app, which soon turned into hours of conversation and a deep bond. She revealed that Rohan proposed to her in July this year during a romantic moment in Central Park, New York, choosing the exact time of 1:15 AM India time to make it extra special.

At the engagement, Anshula wore a stunning purple bandhani lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta, embellished with delicate tie-dye threading, sequins and zardozi floral motifs. She completed the look with heavy chandbalis, a striking maang tikka and layered bangles. Rohan chose a deep blue sherwani, complementing her festive look.

The event was intimate yet full of warmth. Arjun Kapoor stood by his sister and even assisted Rohan during rituals, while Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor added to the family atmosphere. A moving tribute was paid to Anshula’s late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, with a chair bearing her photograph placed at the venue to honor her presence.

Anshula wrote that this was not just a Gor Dhana but “love showing up in every little detail.” She added that Rohan’s favorite words have always been “Always and Forever” and that the moment made those words feel real in the sweetest way. She described the day as one where laughter, hugs, blessings and the people who make their world feel full came together, with her late mother’s love “quietly wrapping itself around us.”

Rohan Thakkar is a screenwriter and has been active in the film industry, though he prefers to keep a low public profile. The couple has reportedly been together since 2022, keeping their relationship mostly private while occasionally sharing glimpses on social media.

The engagement was not only a personal milestone but also a celebration of family and tradition. Fans and well-wishers are now excited to see how Anshula and Rohan plan their wedding, which is expected to bring together one of Bollywood’s most beloved families for another joyful occasion.