Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Light-Hearted Rom-Com That Charms Despite Flaws

Bollywood’s new rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, has opened to warm reactions. Though it is not without flaws, the film is being praised for its festive energy, performances, and laugh-out-loud moments.

The film brings together Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, reuniting after Bawaal, supported by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The story revolves around exes trying to rekindle old flames amid wedding chaos, misunderstandings and comic maneuvers. The trailer promised chaos, colors and romantic mischief, and audiences say the full film largely delivers on that promise.

One of the strongest positives is the chemistry between the leads. Many early viewers note that Varun and Janhvi bring genuine spark to their roles. The film’s tone is light and festive, with moments of emotion and humor blended in. Twitter reviewers call it a “feel-good family entertainer” and say it’s the kind of movie that brings smiles and warmth more than anything heavy or preachy.

The music and production also receive applause. Tracks like Perfect have caught listeners’ attention, and visuals are described as bright, clean and celebratory. The festive setup, wedding scenes and ensemble gatherings add to the film’s mass appeal.

However, the film is not without criticism. Some reviews mention that the narrative sometimes feels stretched. In the middle portions, pacing takes a hit, and certain comic or subplot digressions slow down momentum. A few viewers also felt that supporting characters, especially in subplots, were underdeveloped or sidelined.

Another point of discussion is the film’s tone: a few actors clarified that it is meant to be fun and lighthearted, not moralizing or overly serious. This comes after observations that the story sometimes flirts with sentimental or societal commentary.

In a box office context, expectations are moderate. Advance sales are modest compared to its competitor Kantara Chapter 1, but opening figures in the range of Rs.8-10 crore are projected. The clash may test the film’s staying power, but good word of mouth could improve its trajectory.

To sum up, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari may not be revolutionary, but for audiences looking for a warm, entertaining ride full of romance and festive charm, it offers enough moments to enjoy. Its heart and energy make up for some narrative stumbles, making it a solid choice for a weekend watch.